Man caught carrying 315kg of halloumi, believed to be counterfeit

Police in Paphos arrested a 57-year-old man after he was found carrying cigarettes and 315 kilos of halloumi cheese which are suspected to be counterfeit.

The arrest was made after authorities received a tip-off, Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou said.

Acting on the received information, officers stopped the man’s car and found the counterfeit cigarettes and the halloumi inside, which they believe he bought from the occupied north.

The 57-year-old was handed a 150 euro fine for possessing counterfeit cigarettes, while the customs department is investigating the origin of the halloumi.