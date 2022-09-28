Man burned his brother’s car due to personal differences

Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man from Syria in connection with car arson.

According to a police statement, on Tuesday, a 23-year-old Syrian man filed a complaint regarding the arson of his car, in Agios Athanasios.

After receiving testimony linking his 25-year-old brother to the case, police proceeded with arresting him.

The brother admitted guilt and will appear in court today to be remanded in custody.

In another case, a 52-year-old man filed a complaint on 12 September saying that his house in Agia Zoni area had been broken into and property amounting to 780 euros had been stolen.

Following investigations, the Police secured testimony against a 28-year-old Greek Cypriot who admitted guilt and will today appear in Court.