Man arrives at Larnaca Airport with 16 kilos of cannabis in his luggage

The police identified and seized 16 kilos of cannabis and arrested a young man aged 28 years old, yesterday.

According to a statement, the 28-year-old arrived at Larnaca airport, coming from another European country, shortly after 7:00 yesterday afternoon.

During the passport check, it was found that there was a pending arrest warrant against him from the Limassol anti-drug squad (YKAN), for a drug case, and as a result, he was arrested.

Subsequently, a search by Customs officers of his luggage revealed 15 nylon packets containing a quantity of cannabis, weighing approximately 16 kilograms and 12 grams.

The YKAN (Larnaca Branch) is continuing its investigations.