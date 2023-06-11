NewsLocalMan arrives at Larnaca Airport with 16 kilos of cannabis in his...

Man arrives at Larnaca Airport with 16 kilos of cannabis in his luggage

The police identified and seized 16 kilos of cannabis and arrested a young man aged 28 years old, yesterday.

According to a statement, the 28-year-old arrived at Larnaca airport, coming from another European country, shortly after 7:00 yesterday afternoon.

During the passport check, it was found that there was a pending arrest warrant against him from the Limassol anti-drug squad (YKAN), for a drug case, and as a result, he was arrested.

Subsequently, a search by Customs officers of his luggage revealed 15 nylon packets containing a quantity of cannabis, weighing approximately 16 kilograms and 12 grams.

The YKAN (Larnaca Branch) is continuing its investigations.

