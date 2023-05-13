Man arrested with large quantity of scrap metal and electrical appliances

A trend of stealing copper and other scrap metal, often more valuable on the illicit market than watches or jewellery, is gathering pace in Cyprus, with authorities in Pafos arresting a man with large quantities in his vehicle last evening.

The 41 year old was remanded in custody for three days by the district court in Pafos for illegal possession of property, following his arrest just before nine on Friday night by members of the Z team during a routine check.

According to the Pafos CID spokesperson Michalis Nikolaou, the suspect also underwent a narc test to which he was found positive.

The car contained batteries, metal utensils, electrical appliances, a small case with various coins and burglary equipment and tools, including an electric motor.