Man arrested over stolen meat worth over €50,000 from former employer

Limassol police have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with a case of stolen frozen meat from a warehouse worth over €50,000.

The criminal action took place in the coastal city between 2022-2023, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

According to the complainant, there were deficiencies in frozen meat boxes that were in a warehouse’s cold storage room rented out in Limassol since the beginning of 2022.

In early 2023, the complainant placed detection devices on boxes of meat in an attempt to locate the perpetrator. And on Monday, the complainant informed the Police and provided evidence of the location of the boxes.

The 47-year-old suspect who was arrested in connection with the case had been a former employee of the complainant.

He has allegedly admitted to stealing the meat but investigations are ongoing, police also said.

By Annie Charalambous
