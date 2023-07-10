Man arrested in connection with Ayia Napa daylight beach bar abduction

NewsLocalMan arrested in connection with Ayia Napa daylight beach bar abduction

Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Nicosia in connection with an alleged abduction attempt that took place on Saturday afternoon in Ayia Napa.

The suspect will hear charges before Famagusta District Court and is expected to be ordered into custody.

According to police sources, the 29-year-old is believed to have ordered the abduction.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in a busy beach bar near Ayia Napa marina.

Two hooded men were caught on camera grabbing a 35-year-old man from a sunbed, beating him and dragging him towards a car, in broad daylight. However, the man managed to fight back and escape.

He was then transferred to Famagusta General Hospital, from where he was discharged after receiving treatment for minor injuries.

Authorities are also seeking a 37-year-old man in connection with the case.

Police sources have said that the case is connected to a rivalry between criminal factions operating in Nicosia and in the free Famagusta area.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
