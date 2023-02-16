NewsLocalMan arrested in connection with attempted abduction of 12-year-old girl

Man arrested in connection with attempted abduction of 12-year-old girl

Police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old Greek Cypriot in connection with the attempted abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Deryneia.

The incident took place on Tuesday. According to police, the suspect had approached the girl while she was waiting for her bus to school in Deryneia.

He allegedly talked to her in English and asked her to get into his vehicle.

The suspect fled when two teachers who happened to be driving past the bus stop stopped to see what was happening.

Famagusta CID managed to locate the man’s vehicle today and arrested him. According to police, the man said in his testimony that he thought the girl was older. When he realised she was underage, he fled the scene.

Police are continuing investigations.

Read more:

Police investigating abduction attempt against 12-year-old

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
French workers’ protests spread to countryside
Next article
Cyprus sending medicines, humanitarian aid to Syria, Turkey

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros