Man arrested in connection with attempted abduction of 12-year-old girl

Police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old Greek Cypriot in connection with the attempted abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Deryneia.

The incident took place on Tuesday. According to police, the suspect had approached the girl while she was waiting for her bus to school in Deryneia.

He allegedly talked to her in English and asked her to get into his vehicle.

The suspect fled when two teachers who happened to be driving past the bus stop stopped to see what was happening.

Famagusta CID managed to locate the man’s vehicle today and arrested him. According to police, the man said in his testimony that he thought the girl was older. When he realised she was underage, he fled the scene.

Police are continuing investigations.

