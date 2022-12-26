Man arrested for harassment found to be illegally in  Cyprus

On Christmas Eve, citizens alerted the Police in Paphos that a person in a central part of the city was behaving in a way indicating drunkenness, provoking, swearing, and threatening passers-by and other persons.

Members of the force who attended the scene did indeed locate a man, who was found to be a foreign national aged 48 years old and who was behaving in a disturbing manner.

The 48-year-old man was taken to the Paphos Directorate, where a subsequent check revealed that he was also residing illegally in the Republic of Cyprus.

The 48-year-old was arrested and detained, while the process for his deportation has already started.