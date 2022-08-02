Man arrested for case of 132-kg of drugs

NewsLocalMan arrested for case of 132-kg of drugs

Members of the Limassol anti-drug squad (YKAN) yesterday proceeded with the arrest of a man wanted in Spain since a European and an international arrest warrant were pending against him for a case of 132-kg of drugs found in a cargo box at the beginning of March in Limassol.

According to Phileleftheros information, he is one of the three persons who were purchasing the cannabis and were placing it in nylon bags, then into bags of animal feed, and finally into a cargo box.

The 46-year-old man, owner of a passport of the Dominican Republic appeared in Court today and was remanded in custody for four days.

