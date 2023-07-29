NewsLocalMan arrested after €40,000 house burglary

Man arrested after €40,000 house burglary

Police on Friday arrested a 48-year-old man as part of an investigation into a case of house burglary.

According to a report filed with the police, between April 10 and April 26, 2023, a property in Limassol was burglarised, resulting in the theft of belongings valued at €40,550, including a sum of cash and gold pounds.

The 48-year-old suspect was apprehended yesterday afternoon under a judicial arrest warrant and has been taken into custody to facilitate further questioning by authorities.

Limassol police are continuing investigations.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
