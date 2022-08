The lifeguards at a beach of the district of Limassol today responded to a case of near drowning.

Specifically, they were informed that a man was in danger at the area of Ancient Amathus. The lifeguards were not officially on duty since they start work at 10.30, however, they responded to the call immediately.

They went on the scene and provided assistance until the Ambulance arrived and the man was taken to the Limassol General Hospital.