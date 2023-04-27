Man allegedly abducted two teenagers in Nicosia park, demanded ransom

Nicosia police are investigating a case of alleged abduction after two teenagers reported they were taken against their will by a man who then demanded ransom money to set them free on April 20.

According to reporter.com.cy, the two teenagers – a boy, 16 and a girl, 14 – told police they were abducted inside a park in Nicosia.

The man allegedly held them for three hours – between 5 pm and 8 pm – grabbed their phones and asked their parents to pay him 25,000 euros for each child.

If they failed to pay, the man threatened he would take the teenagers somewhere in the Famagusta district and kill them.

The alleged victims told police, that the man set them free around 8 pm, but kept hold of their phones and told them that if they wanted them back, they would have to meet him the next day and pay him 1,000 euros for each device.

The children said the man was around 1.70m tall, had long black hair and was wearing sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Police said they have been unable to locate the man so far and are continuing investigations.