Hunter airlifted to hospital after leg injury on first day of sport’s new season

The first day of the island’s new hunting season on Sunday saw a 47-year-old lover of the sport falling and injuring his leg in the remote area ​​of Kato Pyrgos Tillyria.

He was taken to hospital by helicopter, police said .

It was the second serious accident of the season’s opening – the first one concerned a 74-year-old hunter who lost his life in an early-morning car accident on the way to his hunting expedition.

As for the 47-year-old airlifted hunter, he apparently lost his balance and fell, injuring his leg and left unable to walk to his car.

After calling for help, a helicopter from the Joint Search and Rescue Coordination Centre went to the area and rushed him to Paphos General Hospital.

By Annie Charalambous
