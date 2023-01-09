NewsLocalMan, aged 31, fined 3,000 for assaulting game wardens in Paphos

Man, aged 31, fined 3,000 for assaulting game wardens in Paphos

A 31-year-old man from Paphos will pay a fine of €3,000 for assaulting, insulting and failing to comply with the instructions of game wardens. The incident had taken place in the coastal town on Wednesday, Philenews reports.

Members of the Game Service reported to Police that during their patrol in an area of Yiolou village they spotted a vehicle with registration numbers stopped in the middle of the road. That’s when they got out of their vehicle to check it out.

At the same time, the driver of the stopped car also got out of it and allegedly headed towards the members of the Game Service with hostile intentions. Specifically, he threatening them using abusive language and pushing them around with his hands.

He then entered his vehicle without complying with their instructions to search the vehicle and speeded away.

Evidence provided by the game wardens led to the arrest of the 31-year-old man who will now have to pay an out of court fine of €3,000.

By Annie Charalambous
