Man admits to cocaine possession after parents arrested

Limassol District Court on Wednesday remanded a 37-year-old man in custody for eight days in connection with a case of drug possession.

The man was arrested the previous night, after appearing at Ykan’s Limassol offices, accompanied by his lawyer and parents.

Earlier on Tuesday, members of the drug squad, acting on a tip-off, had found more than half a kilogram of cocaine at his parents’ home in Kato Polemidia.

At that moment, the 37-year-old was also present in the house, and upon realising the presence of police, attempted to flee.

During a search, a nylon package containing 647 grams of cocaine was found in the yard of the residence, inside a built-in oven.

Furthermore, footage from an external closed-circuit surveillance system installed at the house, showed the 37-year-old opening the metal door of the oven and placing the cocaine package inside, before swiftly leaving the premises.

Following a subsequent search at the residence, two packages containing a total of 22 grams of cocaine were found and seized from a trash bin.

After a few hours, the 65-year-old and 68-year-old parents, along with the 37-year-old suspect who presented himself at the Ykan Limassol offices, were arrested in the presence of their lawyer.

During questioning, the 37-year-old confessed to possessing the 22 grams of cocaine found inside the house, however, he denied any involvement in the discovery of the 647 grams hidden in the oven.

The parents of the 37-year-old were released without charges on Wednesday afternoon.

