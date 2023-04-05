NewsLocalMan acquitted of child sexual abuse charges after four-year trial

Man acquitted of child sexual abuse charges after four-year trial

Larnaca District Court acquitted and discharged a 32-year-old man of all charges in connection with a case of sexual abuse of a child and indecent assault.

According to the facts of the case, the then-16-year-old had reported to the authorities in May 2019 that she had met the man two weeks before his wedding.

She claimed that after the wedding, the defendant abducted her from her school and transported her to a hotel in Larnaca, where they had sexual intercourse against her will.

The trial ended with the acquittal of the accused by the Larnaca District Court on March 30.

After a lengthy trial lasting four years, and after several witnesses had been called to testify, the Court ruled that the complainant’s testimony was inconsistent and that she had a tendency to lie.

In its decision, the Court stated that “the unreliability, inconsistency and vagueness of the complainant’s testimony left no room for her version of the events to be adopted, let alone for the accused to be convicted on a standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt”.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Taste

