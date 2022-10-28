Man accused of sexually abusing his partner’s daughter

A new case regarding a minor’s sexual abuse has been recently revealed in Cyprus. The victim is a 15-year-old girl who is accusing her mother’s partner of having abused her sexually.

The case has been recently received by the Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Office of the police, and officers proceeded with the arrest of the 56-year-old man, Phileleftheros reported citing information.

According to the information, the girl had confided in a person from her school environment about what she had been going through, in her own home.

The defendant had allegedly abused her in at least three cases when there was nobody else at home and had asked her not to say anything to anyone.

The 56-year-old man will face trial before the Limassol Assize Court in November.

The Court ordered his conditional release provided that he pays a 50,000-euro bail and withdrew the man’s travel documents.

Furthermore, the Court ordered that the defendant must remain at a distance of 150 meters from the plaintiff’s home and report every day at the nearest police station.