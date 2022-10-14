Man accused of raping 16-year-old daughter

Police arrested a 47-year-old man accused of raping his 16-year-old daughter, Phileleftheros reported on Friday.

According to information, the man is well-known to the authorities and particularly to the Anti-Drug Squad.

The girl, who is also a drug user, filed a complaint saying she was raped by her own father a few weeks ago, sources noted.

In a recorded testimony, she said that she has been a victim of rape and sexual abuse in at least two cases by her father.

As Phileleftheros reported, the man allegedly led his daughter to a remote area of Limassol and after they both used cocaine, he raped her.

Βoth offences were repeated the next day at the defendant’s house, Phileleftheros writes.

The case was brought before justice by the Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Office.