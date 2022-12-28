Man accused of causing Limassol fatal collision pleads guilty to 4 charges

A 35-year-old man accused of causing a fatal traffic collision on December 7, killing a 62-year-old woman in Limassol, plead guilty to four charges against him.

According to Phileleftheros, the suspect pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, drunk driving, speeding and running a red light.

The 35-year-old will remain in custody in Nicosia Central Prisons following a ruling by Limassol District Court.

The trial for the case will take place in January 2023.

The suspect is in Cyprus on a temporary visa from Russia, which expired on December 16 but has been extended due to the trial.

The collision took place on December 7 on Georgiou Vasileos street in Germasogeia.

A 62-year-old mother of two, from Hungary, was killed while driving home after a night shift at the restaurant where she had been working.

Read more: