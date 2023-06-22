Man, 82, who shot alleged home intruder released on bail

Limassol District Court has granted an 82-year-old man bail in a case of attempted murder.

In a session on Friday, the Court ordered authorities to place the 82-year-old on the stop list. The man will also have to hand in a bail payment of €40,000 and check in twice a day at a police station.

He will appear in Court on July 17, 2023, to face trial for attempted murder, as well as for possession and use of a Type C firearm.

The accused appears to have shot a 67-year-old man in the back with a hunting rifle. The 82-year-old maintains that he had found the man on his property in Alassa, Limassol trying to steal electricity cables on June 11.

