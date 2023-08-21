NewsLocalMan, 63, dies after first day of hunting expedition in Limassol

Man, 63, dies after first day of hunting expedition in Limassol

Paphos: Two hunters fined €2000 each for hunting in closed area

Police on Sunday evening found a 63-year-old man dead after his first day of a hunting expedition in a hard to walk area in Kantou, Limassol district.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that he was reported missing by a friend of his around 19:30 on Sunday and located unconscious an hour or so later.

He was rushed to Limassol General Hospital where doctors pronounced his death.

No foul play is suspected but an autopsy to be carried out on Monday will shed light on the exact cause of his heath.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Tropical Storm Hilary releases fury on Southern California

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros