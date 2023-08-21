Man, 63, dies after first day of hunting expedition in Limassol

Police on Sunday evening found a 63-year-old man dead after his first day of a hunting expedition in a hard to walk area in Kantou, Limassol district.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that he was reported missing by a friend of his around 19:30 on Sunday and located unconscious an hour or so later.

He was rushed to Limassol General Hospital where doctors pronounced his death.

No foul play is suspected but an autopsy to be carried out on Monday will shed light on the exact cause of his heath.