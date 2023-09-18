Man, 61, dies in highway road collision

Paraskevas Prodromou, 61, from Larnaca, died in a road collision on Monday morning on the Kofinou-Larnaca highway.

According to police, the man collided with another vehicle driven by a 42-year-old, under conditions which are being investigated.

After the accident, Prodromou was transported to Larnaca General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The 42-year-old driver, who was not injured, was given a breathalyser test with a reading of 17mg instead of 22 which is the maximum legal limit, while he tested negative in a drug test.

The 42-year-old was arrested and remanded in custody to facilitate investigations into the case.