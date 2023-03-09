Man, 42, arrested in Limassol after attacking police officers with knife

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked Limassol police officers with a knife. No one was injured, police also said on Thursday.

Specifically, they had stopped him for a random check after seeing the pedestrian man moving suspiciously in a Limassol road.

When they tried to search him he retrieved a knife with which he attacked the police members and then fled.

He was pursued and at one point caused damage, with the knife, to the front tyre of a police vehicle. However, he was finally subdued by police officers.

An axe was also found in his possession after police searched a bag he was carrying, and this was taken as evidence along with the knife.