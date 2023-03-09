NewsLocalMan, 42, arrested in Limassol after attacking police officers with knife

Man, 42, arrested in Limassol after attacking police officers with knife

Knife
Knife

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked Limassol police officers with a knife.  No one was injured, police also said on Thursday.

Specifically, they had stopped him for a random check after seeing the pedestrian man moving suspiciously in a Limassol road.

When they tried to search him he retrieved a knife with which he attacked the police members and then fled.

He was pursued and at one point caused damage, with the knife, to the front tyre of a police vehicle. However, he was finally subdued by police officers.

An axe was also found in his possession after police searched a bag he was carrying, and this was taken as evidence along with the knife.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Ferry will service Larnaca, as well as Limassol, to Greece’s Piraeus port
Next article
Georgian ruling party withdraws ‘foreign agents’ bill after two nights of protest

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros