Man, 40, from Greece found dead in Nicosia, his roommate is wanted

A 40-year-old man from Greece was killed in Nicosia on Sunday afternoon and his 38-year-old male roommate is wanted by police investigating the case, Philenews reported on Monday.

Dead is Athanasios Kotslis who lived with the wanted man in a third-floor apartment, police said.

It appears that the victim went back to the apartment around 6:50pm to get personal belongings he and his female partner forgot behind after they had stepped out.

He had no keys and had to knock on the door for his roommate to open but soon after residents in the building heard a loud shouting. Shortly afterwards the 40-year-old man was spotted lying dead at the back of the building’s yard.

Police are investigating a case of pre-meditated murder.

By Annie Charalambous
