Man, 37, arrested after interception of vessel with migrants off Cape Greco

Cyprus police have arrested a 37-year-old man after a patrol vessel on Wednesday morning intercepted a boat off Cape Greco area in Famagusta district with illegal migrants on board.

The migrants, who include 15 men, one woman and two minors two women, are all from third world countries, police also said on Thursday.

All passengers were safely transported to the nearby marina of Ayia Napa.

And investigations that followed show that the boat sailed from the Syrian coast on Tuesday evening with the arrested man at the wheel of the vessel.

After the completion of relevant procedures, the illegal migrants were transferred to “Pournara” reception centre, off Nicosia.

Investigations are ongoing by Famagusta CID.