NewsLocalMan, 37, arrested after interception of vessel with migrants off Cape Greco

Man, 37, arrested after interception of vessel with migrants off Cape Greco

Migrants
Migrants

Cyprus police have arrested a 37-year-old man after a patrol vessel on Wednesday morning intercepted a boat off Cape Greco area in Famagusta district with illegal migrants on board.

The migrants, who include 15 men, one woman and two minors two women, are all from third world countries, police also said on Thursday.

All passengers were safely transported to the nearby marina of Ayia Napa.

And investigations that followed show that the boat sailed from the Syrian coast on Tuesday evening with the arrested man at the wheel of the vessel.

After the completion of relevant procedures, the illegal migrants were transferred to “Pournara” reception centre, off Nicosia.

Investigations are ongoing by Famagusta CID.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Fatal train crash in Tempi, Greece
Next article
High dust concentrations all day long in Cyprus on Thursday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros