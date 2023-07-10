NewsLocalMan, 29, drowns at popular Petra tou Romiou area in Paphos

Man, 29, drowns at popular Petra tou Romiou area in Paphos

Birthplace of Aphrodite - Petra tou Romiou

A 29-year-old man drowned on Sunday afternoon after he went for a swim at Paphos’ popular Petra tou Romiou area where he lost consciousness after strong waves dragged him away.

Police also said his partner said he was pulled out of the water and rushed to the touristic town’s general hospital but doctors could only pronounce him dead.

The exact cause of the 29-year-old’s death will be clarified during the post mortem examination due to take place later on Monday.

Police did not give out personal data details of the deceased.

By Annie Charalambous
