Man, 27, in serious condition after his motorcycle overturns near Rizoelia

A 27-year-old motorcyclist is in serious condition at Nicosia General Hospital after a road accident on Sunday evening on Ayia Napa-Rizoelia road.

Police also said on Monday the man who was heading towards Rizoelia from Ayia Napa seems to have lost control of his bike which overturned causing his fall and serious injury.

He was first transferred to Famagusta General Hospital where doctors said he had suffered a fractured skull and cerebral hemorrhage.

It was then deemed necessary to transfer him to Nicosia General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Famagusta Traffic Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.