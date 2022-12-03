Makariou shop owners protest demanding a return to two-way traffic

On Saturday morning, the Initiative Group of Makarios Avenue and Side Streets Shop Owners staged a protest demanding a return to the two-way traffic of the road.

The shop owners closed part of Makarios Avenue in the presence of policemen regulating traffic.

In reply, the Nicosia Municipality issued an announcement recognizing the businessmen’s right to protest but judging that their decision was hurried and premature. The Municipality noted that no time has been given to the public to get to know the change.

The representative of the businessmen, owners, residents, and visitors of the southern part of Makarios Avenue from Landmark Hotel to the Lycavitos Police Station referred to multiple safety problems, adding that accidents occur daily basis.

She also noted that traffic jams are seen on the side roads of Makarios Avenue, and there are problems for pedestrians and for the families living in the area, as well as problems with pollution.

As she said, the first precondition of the project was to establish public transportation to sufficiently serve the citizens going to the center of the town, adding that this has not taken place so far. Hence, citizens have no alternative solutions and are forced to use their cars.

She also pointed out that over the past few years the avenue’s commerciality has been dramatically reduced, small businesses have closed down, and the ones remaining are struggling to survive.