“Makarios Vs Grivas” aims to rally voters

Only 56 days remain until the polls open for the election of the next President of the Republic and citizens would expect the candidates’ staffs to pull out aces from their sleeves with proposals. However, instead of aces, the parties pulled out the wildcard of fanaticism, bringing back to the scene Makarios and Grivas.

Fanaticism is used when persuasion does not work. It is evident that the reintroduction of similar issues also shows the problem that some party leaders face in order to convince their voters to follow the party line for the upcoming presidential elections.

The “Makarios Vs Grivas” chapter was used during election campaigns of the past, mainly by the left and center parties because they felt it put pressure on the traditional right. It generated memories of the past and reminded voters “who is responsible for what happened.” To some extent, it helped to rally voters, or so the party leaders thought.

Over time, however, the parties of the center, with the younger generations taking the reins, slowly began to move away from this particular theme as they realized that the use of such labels and tactics was pushing people away.

The promotion of this resolution now and the positions that the parties have taken are directly linked to the upcoming presidential elections.

AKEL estimated that through this route it would better rally its people, would put pressure on the center parties, and cause losses to the right-wing Nicos Christodoulides because as soon as DIKO-EDEK-DHPA would support this resolution, this would put pressure on the side of Nikos Christodoulides, pushing away the right-wing and more specifically, the DISY voters.