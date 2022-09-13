Majority of Paphos hotels to remain open during winter

NewsLocalMajority of Paphos hotels to remain open during winter

The Paphos Regional Board of Tourism has noted that several hotels in the District of Paphos will remain open from the winter period from November 2022 – March 2023.

According to preliminary reports, Paphos will be able to host more than 180,000 visitors this winter.

Furthermore, the fact that the schedules of Ryanair and Easyjet, the two airlines that are active at Paphos Airport, are particularly busy during the winter period is also encouraging. The two airlines connect Paphos with more than 35 airports and carry out more than 100 flights per week, the Paphos Tourism Board said.

By gavriella
