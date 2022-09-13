NewsLocalMajor projects aim to revive Larnaca's historic center

Major projects aim to revive Larnaca’s historic center

The Larnaca Municipality is scheduling big projects and repairs to revive the historic centre of the city, where many shops have closed down.

Among the projects planned is to turn Ermou and Zinonos Kitieos Streets into pedestrian roads with green areas, like Stasikratous Street in Nicosia. These two projects are expected to start by June 2023.

Mayor Andreas Vyras has been visiting commercial streets, recording problems, aiming to proceed with actions to improve the situation.

Kyriakos Ambizas, President of the Larnaca Shop-Keepers trade union POVEK, told Phileleftheros that local business owners raised their problems to the mayor.

They said they face a range of issues such as accessibility, lack of parking spots, abandoned shops, and hygiene.

By gavriella
