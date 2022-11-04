Mainly foodstuff in Cyprus keep inflation high

NewsLocalMainly foodstuff in Cyprus keep inflation high

Inflation in Cyprus remains at high levels mainly because of the monthly price rises in food and non-alcoholic beverages but also in the clothing and investment sectors, Philenews reported on Friday.

Specifically, inflation was recorded at 8.8% in October, up from 8.7% in September on the Consumer Price Index but lower than the estimated 10.7%-euro area inflation.

In other words, it increased by 0.89 units and reached 114.01 from 113.12 units in September.

The largest annual changes were recorded in electricity (44.2%) and petroleum products (17.3%).

However, the approximately same level of inflation in October compared to September seems to confirms to some extent the Cyprus Consumers Association’s ‘inflation fatigue’ prediction.

The Association pointed in a statement on Thursday the significant increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages (2.59%) and clothing and footwear (4.96%).

Nonetheless, compared to last year in October prices for clothing and footwear show a decrease by 0.43%.

In the first ten months of 2022, however, they record an increase of 1.95%. The increase recorded in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages in the first ten months of the year amounts to 7.87%.

