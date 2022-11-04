Mainly foodstuff in Cyprus keep inflation high

Inflation in Cyprus remains at high levels mainly because of the monthly price rises in food and non-alcoholic beverages but also in the clothing and investment sectors, Philenews reported on Friday.

Specifically, inflation was recorded at 8.8% in October, up from 8.7% in September on the Consumer Price Index but lower than the estimated 10.7%-euro area inflation.

In other words, it increased by 0.89 units and reached 114.01 from 113.12 units in September.

The largest annual changes were recorded in electricity (44.2%) and petroleum products (17.3%).

However, the approximately same level of inflation in October compared to September seems to confirms to some extent the Cyprus Consumers Association’s ‘inflation fatigue’ prediction.

The Association pointed in a statement on Thursday the significant increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages (2.59%) and clothing and footwear (4.96%).

Nonetheless, compared to last year in October prices for clothing and footwear show a decrease by 0.43%.

In the first ten months of 2022, however, they record an increase of 1.95%. The increase recorded in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages in the first ten months of the year amounts to 7.87%.