Mainly fine weekend ahead, temperature to reach 28 C

Mainly fine weather is expected on Saturday, while increased cloud coverage will affect the mountains after noon.

Temperatures during the day will reach 28 degrees Celsius inland and on the coastal regions, and 18 degrees Celsius on the mountains.

Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, force 3 Beaufort,  turning moderate in coastal areas, force 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, 16 degrees Celsius on the coasts and 11 degrees Celsius on the mountains.

On Sunday, the weather will be mainly fine, with increased cloud coverage in the mountains. On Monday and Tuesday, cloud after noon is expected to give way to rainfall, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will remain close to the average for the time of season.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
