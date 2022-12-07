Mainly fine weather on Wednesday, possible showers on the coasts

The weather on Wednesday will be mainly fine, however, increased cloud cover after noon may give way to isolated showers or storms mainly on the coasts, as weak low pressure is affecting the area.

Winds will be variable, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to a little rough.

Temperatures will rise to 22 C inland, on the west and north coasts, 21 C on the east and south coasts, and 12 C in the mountains.

On Wednesday night, increased cloud cover on the coasts is expected to lead to isolated showers.

Temperatures will drop to 8 C in the interior, 13 C on the south and east coasts, 14 C on the north and west coasts and 4 C in the mountains.

On Thursday and Friday, the weather will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Saturday to reach higher than the seasonal average levels.