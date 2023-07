Today, Sunday, the weather will be mainly fine. However, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, inland, and in the mountains, while increased cloud coverage will be seen on the southern coasts.

Winds will be variable, southeasterly to southwesterly, 3 to 4 Beauford, over smooth to slight sea.

The temperature will be 37 C inland, 29 C in the mountains, 31 C in the western coasts, 32 C in the southern and eastern shores, and 34 C in the northern coastal areas.