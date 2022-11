The weather on Saturday will be mainly fine with increased cloud coverage at times in the mountains and some of the coastal areas in the morning and in the afternoon.

Winds will be northeasterly, force 4-5 Beaufort over smooth to slight sea.

The temperature will be 25 C inland and on the west and north coasts, 26 C on the south coasts, 24 C on the east coasts, and 14 C in the mountains.