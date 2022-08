Mainly fine on Friday, possible isolated showers inland and in the mountains.

Winds will initially be light southeasterly to southwesterly force three, turning light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly in the afternoon, force three to four.

The sea will be slight to moderate,

The temperature will rise to 34 Celsius inland, 30 over western and southwestern coastal areas, 32 in the rest of the coastal regions and 27 in the mountains.