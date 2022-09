The weather on Tuesday will be mainly fine with increased cloud coverage at times and isolated showers and or thunderstorms in the afternoon, inland and on the east coast.

Winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, force 4-5 Beaufort, over smooth to slight sea.

The temperature will be 35 C inland, 30 C on the west coast, 32 C on the remaining coasts and 27 C in the mountains.