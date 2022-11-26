Main suspect in T/C inmate’s murder also accused of drug trafficking

During Friday’s process to refer the murder of T/C inmate Tansu Cidan to the Criminal Court, the scenario about the crime’s main suspect was confirmed since a 29-year-old Kurdish inmate was accused of premeditated murder.

However, the indictment included a surprise since it also referred to offenses regarding the possession, supply, and use of hard drugs, including methamphetamine. The said offenses referred to four persons, the Kurdish suspect, and another three inmates also accused in the case.

So far, the Nicosia CID investigators had not given any indication that the murder was related to drugs.

The other eight inmates, who had been arrested for minor offenses regarding Cidan’s murder, were acquitted and some of them are expected to be included in the list of witnesses.

Among the seven defendants are three guards who had been arrested as suspects of serious offenses. Two of them are in a more difficult position facing charges of homicide, causing death due to reckless or dangerous acts, and negligence of duty. The third guard, the shift supervisor, is accused of causing death due to reckless or dangerous acts, and negligence of duty.

All three have been released on bail, their travel documents have been confiscated, their names have been included in the stop list, and have to appear three times a week at a Police Station.

Regarding the motive of the murder, it seems that investigators have received a testimony according to which the suspect targeted Cidan because he had allegedly sent a message to his wife.

