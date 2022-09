A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Greece early today (Saturday), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

It was later downgraded to 5.2 on the Richter scale.

The shallow quake’s epicentre was Crete and was 2 km (1.2 miles) below the earth’s surface, a statement said.

The Greek island lies in a highly seismic zone that has led to a number of tremors over the last couple of years, with a man killed at a village early in 2022, in a quake that caused extensive damage to homes.