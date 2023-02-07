Magnitude 3.6 earthquake recorded in Cyprus early on Tuesday, a seismic “Cyprian Arc” effect

A light magnitude 3.6 earthquake at 10 km depth was recorded in Cyprus early on Tuesday as the seismic “Cyprian Arc” affects the Mediterranean island as well.

This quake was likely an aftershock of the shocking 7.8 quake 34 km west of Turkey on Monday, according to seismologists who warn that Cyprus is within the area’s seismic arc.

A local seismologist told Philenews that – especially in the Paralimni region where an earthquake of 3.6 degrees on the Richter scale that had been recorded on Sunday – left a seismic void.

This was probably filled with early Tuesday’s seismic activity.

Fears of a possible impact on the “Cyprus Arc” by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey were also expressed by Costas Papazachos, Professor of Seismology at the Aristotle University of Salonica.

He noted that the fact remains that there is increased seismic activity in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Something similar was observed before the great earthquake of 1996 in Cyprus.

Specifically, in 1994, an earthquake first occurred in Egypt, followed by an earthquake in Crete and then in Cyprus.

Finally, a major earthquake followed in the Anatolia fault in Turkey and then in Greece, which seems to have temporarily closed the cycle that had lasted a few years.