Luxury car burned in Pegia

Burned Car

A luxury car was engulfed in flames on Friday at midnight. It was parked outside the apartment complex where the owner lives. Initial investigations by the authorities have attributed the fire to arson.

The vehicle, worth 40,000 euros, belongs to a 31-year-old Greek Cypriot who lives in an apartment complex in Pegeia. The fire brigade extinguished the fire while the car was extensively damaged.

Following testimonies, an arrest warrant has been issued against a 38-year-old Cypriot man, who is wanted.

