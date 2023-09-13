Lucky winner wakes up a millionaire after Tuesday’s lottery draw

A lucky Joker ticket holder became €1.4 million richer after Tuesday night’s draw.

According to an official announcement from OPAP, the winning ticket, bearing the 5+1 lucky numbers, was purchased at a lottery retailer in Limassol.

The winner paid €3 (for six lines) to secure the combination that would ultimately bring them a substantial €1.4 million windfall.

Additionally, a jackpot prize was claimed in the second-tier category, amounting to €42,026.66.

The winning numbers for the Joker draw on Tuesday were 1, 17, 26, 28, and 30, with the Joker number being 17.