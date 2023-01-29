LPG terminal’s operation at Vasiliko a “historic landmark for the wider area of Larnaca”

President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday called the operation of the LPG terminal at Vasiliko a “historic landmark for the wider area of Larnaca”.

“This is because, in essence, the operation of the LPG terminal marks the completion of the process of moving the oil, LPG and asphalt installations from the Larnaca coastal front to the Vasilikos energy centre,” he also said in his inauguration speech.

“In addition to the benefits it will bring to the Vasiliko energy hub, the way is now officially opened for the full exploitation of a degraded for decades area of Larnaca,” he added.

Behind the LPG terminal is VLPG consortium, that is, Petrolina Public Company, Eko Logistics, Synergaz and Intergaz. They have invested in the area over €35 million without any state contribution, Anastasiades also said.

The LPG terminal has a total capacity of 4,000 metric tonnes and a bottling plant and a unit for the maintenance of LPG cylinders.

In March 2022, a safety coordinating body was established that includes representatives of residents, along with representatives of the fire brigade, police and port police and the Cyprus Ports Authority.

The body’s task is to manage and address security issues at the energy centre.