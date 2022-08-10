Lower temperatures to prevail in next three days-Met Service

Cyprus seems to be getting a short break from the heatwave conditions that prevailed over the past couple of weeks, according to the Meteorological Service.

In fact, the temperature on Wednesday and over the next three days will be below 40 C and around 36 C inland, 31 C to 32 C in coastal areas and 26 C to 27C in the higher mountains.

At night, temperatures will fall to around 21 C inland, 24 C along the coast and around 15 C in the higher mountains.

Increased cloud during the afternoon all around the island is also on the forecast.