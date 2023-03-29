Low-income pensioners to receive Easter allowance

Low-income pensioners will receive an Easter allowance, the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare said on Wednesday.

The amount of the allowance is 190 euros, it noted.

Eligible to receive it are pensioners who receive less than 7,000 euros per year or 12,000 euros for a two-person household.

The income threshold is adjusted based on the number of people living in a household.

This means that the threshold increases by €2,100 for each dependent under 14 years of age and by €3,500 for each dependent over 14 years of age.

The number of low-income pensioners in Cyprus is around 16,200, the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare noted. The government is expected to allocate around 3.07 million euros towards paying it.

The Easter allowance will be paid into the beneficiaries’ accounts, by bank transfer, on April 12, 2023.