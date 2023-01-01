Low 20s tomorrow as sunshine to last most of the week

2023 has ushered in good weather, as the mild conditions in Cyprus are set to continue at least until Thursday, giving way to overcast skies.

Sunny tomorrow, with light easterly to northeasterly winds, moderate force three to four and turning strong force five in easterly and southern regions, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will rise to 20 degrees Celsius (well over the seasonal average) inland and in coastal areas, with 10 over the mountains.

The outlook remains unchanged for most of the week.