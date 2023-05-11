Long-awaited City of Dreams Mediterranean set to open on July 10

City of Dreams Mediterranean will open on Monday, July 10, 2023, Melco Resort & Entertainment announced on Thursday.

The development will be the first integrated resort in Europe, showcasing an array of offerings, such as a hotel, a casino, fine dining and entertainment venues, as well as the biggest expo centre in Cyprus, the company said.

Grant Johnson, General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean, commented: “We are thrilled to finally open the doors of City of Dreams Mediterranean to our valued guests. A landmark project and our first venture in Europe, it will bring Melco’s award-winning standards of entertainment and leisure and welcome innovation to Cyprus’ luxury hotel scene. We look forward to captivating our guests with contemporary design, first-class entertainment, and immersive experiences.”

Melco also announced a special soft opening period for hotel and invited guests will commence on June 12, 2023, followed by the public opening on July 10, 2023.

Hotel and gaming area

Located in Limassol, City of Dreams Mediterranean comprises 500 guest rooms and suites, including the largest presidential suite on the island, Melco noted.

“Based on Melco’s exacting standards and customised for Cyprus, the chic rooms are furnished with a soft, welcoming palette of colours, and include distinct Mediterranean influences,” the company said.

The development incorporates a 7,500 square metre casino packed with table games, a designated poker area, slot machines, live entertainment, as well as a VIP area.

Restaurants

The integrated resort will host eight restaurants and bars. Led by Executive Chef Olivier Belliard, its cuisines include pan-Asian fusion by Amber Dragon, Middle Eastern delights by Aura, European contemporary by Anaïs, authentic Mediterranean flavours by Oléa, and more.

Pool complex, adventure park, expo centre and wellness facilities

Guests at the City of Dreams Mediterranean will be able to enjoy Cyprus’ largest resort pool complex, an adventure park, with a zip line, trampoline zone, a Waverider and a children’s area.

With 8,000 square metres of indoor and outdoor event space, the resort can accommodate functions of all sizes, from weddings to large-scale conferences and concerts. Facilities include a grand ballroom accommodating over 1,000 guests, the multipurpose centre, meeting rooms, and a Roman-style amphitheatre.

Moreover, Renu Spa & Fitness focusing on rejuvenating treatments is influenced by Morpheus Spa in City of Dreams Macau, awarded ‘Spa of the Year’ by the Forbes Travel Guide 2020.

The integrated resort also includes a designer shopping promenade, as well as entertainment featuring guest DJs and acts from around the globe.

“City of Dreams Mediterranean will take modern resort luxury to new heights. A game-changing development, poised to revolutionise the island’s tourism and hospitality sectors,” Melco noted.