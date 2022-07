Seventy-six year-old London Cypriot Loukas Georgiou who was vacationing in Cyprus died while swimming in Larnaca around 03:30 in the afternoon on Thursday.

No foul play is suspected, police said on Friday before adding that he was spotted floating unconsciously in Dhekelia waters.

And that he was rushed to Larnaca General Hospital only to be pronounced dead.

Efforts to resuscitate Georgiou by other bathers had failed.