Logos Hope, world’s largest floating bookfair, docked in Limassol-PHOTOS

The world’s largest floating bookfair, Logos Hope, is currently in Limassol offering over 5,000 titles. It is open to the public up until December 13.

With around 60 different nationalities represented on board, the Logos Hope community is regarded as a genuine expression of international goodwill and understanding.

The some 350 crew and staff are all non-salaried volunteers, including many serving in their professional capacity, such as seafarers, engineers, electricians, nurses, teachers and cooks.

The ship, on a tour of the region, docked at Limassol port 10 days was welcomed by Deputy Minister of Shipping Vassilios Demetriades.

It is open to the public from 14:00 to 21:00 on weekdays and from 10:00 to 21:00 on Saturdays.

Visitors will be able to browse through an extensive selection of over 5,000 books. The collection covers a wide range of subjects including children’s literature, science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages, and religion.

Entrance is €1 for 13 to 64-year-olds, while pensioners and children under 12 can visit free of charge. All visitors are required to present a photo ID, while children must be accompanied by an adult.

MV Logos Hope Captain, James Berry has said: “We are excited to be part of the first visit of Logos Hope to Cyprus. It has been 22 years since our previous visit to Limassol, and we look forward to welcoming many people onboard the bookshop, international café, and events.”